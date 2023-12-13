BBB Accredited Business
Clouds increase ahead of a Gulf storm this weekend

Rain chances pick up Friday night and especially on Saturday
Strong Gulf Gale
Strong Gulf Gale(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our attention is quickly shifting to a storm that’s about to start brewing over the Gulf in the coming days.

Now today will be another quiet weather day but some changes will be noted. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon as highs climb to around 64. Along the coast you’ll notice an east breeze beginning to pick up.

Windy and cloudy conditions will be the story in weather going forward for the rest of the work week as all ingredients come together for a strong low pressure to develop in the Central Gulf. Since the low will be so far down to the south, rain chances don’t increase until Saturday as the low darts northeast towards the Florida Coast. As this happens, I am expecting a nasty day of weather to start the weekend as rain and wind look to move in for most of Saturday. Hopefully by Saints Sunday the worst of it will be behind us and just cloudy and windy conditions will linger about. We will also be monitoring our tide levels as persistent east winds could lead to coastal flooding concerns.

Sunshine doesn’t return to the long range forecast until next Monday as temperatures stay seasonal.

