Controversy arises over alleged artwork imitation in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé Performing during her 'Renaissance World Tour'(Beyonce / Youtube | Beyonce / Youtube)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WVUE) - According to TMZ, artist Hajime Sorayama recently accused Beyoncé of using his artwork without permission in her Renaissance tour.

On social media, Sorayama shared tour images alongside his work, suggesting Beyoncé or her team copied his style without his consent. He noted that he could have produced better work for her, as he did for The Weeknd, if she had asked officially.

“Yo @beyonce 🤘 You should have asked me “officially” so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd ✊”

Many believed Beyoncé's tour visuals were inspired by Sorayama, assuming he had given permission. Sorayama’s post contradicts this, but it’s unclear if he plans legal action or is simply pointing out similarities.

Beyoncé has not responded to these accusations.

