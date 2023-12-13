Cool and cloudy, First Alert for gusty winds/rain this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds continue to increase over the next few days while temperatures stay cool.

Highs will be in the low 60s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The below-normal trend lingers through the weekend.

Your Weather Authority is issuing a First Alert for this weekend as a Gulf gale low causes gusty winds and rain, especially on Saturday.

The greatest threats will be to our east, but winds begin to pick up especially offshore by the end of the week. Coastal flooding is possible through the start of the weekend for the east-facing shorelines. A Gale Warning is in effect offshore through Saturday for wind gusts up to 40 knots and wave heights in the 5 to 10-foot range.

Flooding rainfall may be a concern as a cold front approaches from the west, interacting with the Gulf low. Rainfall will begin late Friday and last through Sunday morning, with periods of heavy rain at times. Isolated areas of flooding will be possible.

