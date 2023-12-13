Gov-Elect Jeff Landry names new heads to the Office of Motor Vehicles

The following is from Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s office.

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced Dan Casey will serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon will serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles.

“How many times have you heard someone say ‘I have to go to the DMV today. I’m so excited!’ That’s right - never. Those words have never been uttered by anyone, and frankly that is not ok.

This summer I met Laina Maya Lee, a young lady who earns her income as a driver for a rideshare company. Her job depends on the efficiency and responsiveness of her local office of motor vehicles. Unfortunately, she has had nothing but negative experiences attempting to get the paperwork she needs to continue to drive and earn money.

Laina Maya Lee is one of thousands of customers, including myself, who are frustrated with this department. Just as we did our best to help Laina navigate her local office of motor vehicles, we intend to help every Louisianan have a better experience with this department,” said Jeff Landry.

“Jeff Landry called me when he was so busy and helped me. I know he cares, and I have confidence he will help streamline the process at the Office of Motor Vehicles. My job and many others depend on it,” said Laina Maya Lee, Uber Driver. “Jeff Landry is for the people.”

“The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is an office of public service, and it should respect each citizen’s time and offer quality customer service. This is why I have appointed Dan Casey to serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon to serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. I have confidence they will make this department one that properly serves the people of this great state,” said Jeff Landry.

“I am honored Governor-elect Jeff Landry has asked me to serve the people of Louisiana as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. This is one of the most vital state agencies, and I look forward to making this department more efficient and responsive to people’s needs,” said Dan Casey.

“I am honored Governor-elect Jeff Landry has asked me to work with the Office of Motor Vehicles. The OMV is one of the state’s most highly visited customer service organizations, and it is time we make this a place that truly serves the people of Louisiana,” said Austin Badon. “I look forward to hit the ground running on January 8.”

Background:

Dan G. Casey--Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles

Dan Casey, a lifetime resident of Louisiana, has dedicated four decades to a career that seamlessly integrates the realms of public service and private enterprise. His contributions have significantly impacted Louisiana’s motor vehicle sector, showcasing the effectiveness of public- private partnerships. Beginning his career by revolutionizing the public tag agency system in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Auto Dealer Association, Dan has been a driving force in legislative development, digital innovation, and compliance. He is widely recognized for his expertise in Motor Vehicle Rules & Regulations, State DMV & Contract Compliance, and ongoing monitoring of evolving state laws. In his role as Senior Director for Dealertrack Registration & Titling Solutions and as the Managing Member of DGC Consultants, LLC, Dan balanced corporate responsibilities with the delicate intricacies of government liaison work.

Dan’s professional evolution has been characterized by diverse leadership roles, marked by his service in the United States Army Military Police and later in the realm of entrepreneurship and corporate governance. His commitment to Louisiana extends to his volunteer work and philanthropy, as a reserve deputy, a volunteer for the veterans’ program at New Heights, and active community participant. Dan laid his academic foundation at Loyola University New Orleans, studying Business Administration.

Austin Badon--Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles

Austin group up in New Orleans 7th ward where he attended Epiphany elementary and St. Augustine High School. He then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of New Orleans. He earned a Master’s degree from Troy State University in Human Resources Management. After moving to Atlanta and then to Houston where Austin worked for major air and ground transportation companies, Austin began working in Corrections for Harris County. Austin served three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives. He served as the Chairman for both the Education and Municipal committees and Vice Chairman of the Transportation committee. After term limits prevented him from serving in the Louisiana House, Austin most recently served as Clerk of First City Court in New Orleans. Upon leaving public life, Austin is a twenty-three-year alum of the Each One Save One mentoring organization. Austin is an avid outdoorsman where he enjoys hunting and fishing with his son.

