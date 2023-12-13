BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Plaquemines oranges

By Dave McNamara
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - This is the time of year when tasty oranges and satsumas are being picked in the orchards of Plaquemines Parish.

It’s a crop that dates back to the earliest French settlers, and Dave McNamara takes us to the harvest in the Heart of Louisiana.

