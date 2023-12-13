Holiday shoppers should be wary of higher credit card interest rates, scams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is the holiday gift-giving season, and many people are using credit cards to make purchases at a time when interest rates are high.

Stephanie Martin shopped along Magazine Street in New Orleans and is not a fan of the higher credit card interest rates.

“Ah, yes, everything is so expensive these days,” Martin said. “And that’s not helping, for sure.”

And now a major credit counseling agency says it is seeing an unusual trend related to consumers requesting help with credit card debt.

Thomas Nitzsche, a financial educator with Money Management International, said, “Usually in November and December, we see a decrease in the number of people reaching out for help with their credit card debt, but that hasn’t so far been the case. We actually saw about a 40 percent increase in the number of people reaching out during Thanksgiving week and an 80 percent increase on Cyber Monday, which is really unusual.”

He said credit users should have a plan.

“Obviously, there’s the gift-giving and then the travel and the parties and the eating out and all the expenses that go along with the holidays this time of year,” he said. “But, really, the first thing is just to have a plan. You have to go into any financial situations having some sort of a plan, understanding what’s coming in, what’s going out.”

MMI says it is seeing people with higher levels of debt.

“The average person coming to us for debt help at the beginning of last year carried about $20,000,” Nitzsche said. “That’s actually closer to $30,000 that they’re coming to us with now.

“When you’re carrying that much debt at a high interest rate, it could be very difficult to pay it down, especially if you’re only making the minimum payment when most of that payment is going toward interest instead of principal.”

Credit scores can impact more than the ability to buy a home or a car.

“Even in some lines of employment, you have to have good credit, right?” Nitzsche said. “You need a security clearance, you have to have good credit, not have a damaged credit score. So, it is very important to maintain.”

He said there are options for people struggling to pay their debt, including requesting a lower interest rate.

“About three-fourths of people who ask their lender for a reduced interest rate received it, on average getting about a 6 percent decrease on interest rates,” Nitzsche said. “So, just having the conversation is a really good place to start.”

He also warns consumers to beware of scams.

“Especially in the new year, as those holiday bills come rolling in,” Nitzsche said. “Scammers know they can take advantage of people that are in a difficult place and offer to settle debt for pennies on the dollar or improve your credit score overnight. And people really need to watch out for those sorts of things.

“If it sounds to good to be true, it usually is.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.