IV Waste won’t concede after appeals court orders it to pay $18K in attorney fees to rival Ramelli

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sidney Torres’ IV Waste owes more than $18,000 in attorney fees to trash collecting rival Ramelli Janitorial Service, a state appellate court has ruled.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal on Dec. 8 affirmed an Orleans Parish Civil District Court’s decision that held IV Waste in contempt for failing to produce emails and documents related to its supplanting of Ramelli as the municipal garbage service provider to the City of Kenner.

District Judge D. Nicole Sheppard ultimately decided Ramelli was owed $18,412 by IV Waste for attorney fees spent contesting whether Torres’ company had complied with discovery orders in Ramelli’s subsequent lawsuit that alleged poaching and unfair trade practices.

“The trial court afforded IV Waste opportunities to comply with discovery orders, which IV Waste did not,” Chief Judge Terri F. Love wrote on behalf of the unanimous three-judge panel’s decision. “As such, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by holding IV Waste in contempt. Further, we find the trial court did not abuse its discretion by awarding $18,412 in attorney fees. The judgment of the trial court is affirmed.”

Jennifer Thornton, a New Orleans attorney representing IV Waste, said Wednesday (Dec. 13) the appellate court’s ruling will be appealed.

“IV Waste will appeal the Fourth Circuit’s ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court,” Thornton said in a statement to Fox 8. “The judgment against IV Waste was the result of a disagreement between lawyers and misunderstandings about discovery. IV Waste has nothing to hide in this unfounded case filed by a disgruntled competitor.”

Ramelli filed suit against the City of Kenner in Jefferson Parish in 2020, after learning it was being replaced as Kenner’s service provider. Ramelli also filed a petition for a temporary restraining order in Orleans Parish, where Torres’ company is headquartered.

In subsequent court filings, Ramelli attorneys said Torres’ company deficiently produced only nine emails and two insurance policies in response to a motion to compel discovery responses for its lawsuit, when in claims more than 500 pertinent emails existed. IV Waste responded that it did not know why “a few select emails were not discovered during IV Waste’s search of its electronic records, but not locating said emails does not mean IV Waste ... violated this court’s order.”

Ramelli countered that attorneys for IV Waste admitted in correspondence “that it searched only 24 of the 37 search terms provided” for its company email search, and that “counsel admitted that it did not search Mr. Torres’ IV Waste email account at all.”

In a second motion for contempt filed in September 2021, Ramelli said that a court-appointed computer expert had identified “69,000 responsive documents” on the computers and phones of IV Waste, Torres and the company’s general manager Julie Tufaro.

Ramelli initially was awarded $35,000 in attorney fees after IV Waste was found in contempt. But that award was reduced by nearly half after IV Waste was granted a new trial on the matter, but again found in contempt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.