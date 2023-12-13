BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park

Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed in a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - It’s been four days since devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing four adults and two children.

All six victims have been identified.

Two of the victims were 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony Elmer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

WSMV reports that Felipe Mendez Domingo told NBC that his family was in their home together on Nesbitt Lane when a normal Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“Sad,” Domingo said in an interview, which was later translated into English. “Big, big pain in my heart.”

He said he told his wife that they needed to get out of their mobile home for safety, but she wanted to stay.

“The mobile home next door started coming into our house, and the only thing I can remember is the noise and everybody screaming. Everyone was screaming,” Domingo said.

Neighbor Wanda McLemore said she also heard Perez screaming before finding her huddled over her baby after a trailer was thrown onto theirs.

Domingo said he knew his wife was gone when she wasn’t screaming anymore.

They had just moved from Guatemala about five months ago to the United States.

“We did everything as a family,” he said. “We were happy.”

Domingo said his goal is to deliver his wife and son back safely to their country.

A GoFundMe has started to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter
Stream news and weather 24/7
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
New La. task force aims to tackle juvenile incarceration rates
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Developer Joe Jaeger, shown in this January 2023 file photo, urged New Orleans city leaders...
Plaza Tower owner vows to ‘protect the property’ after city solicits demolition bids
New Orleans City Council votes to allocate over $5 million to local non-profits