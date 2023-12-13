New La. task force aims to tackle juvenile incarceration rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s juvenile incarceration rate is nearly double the national average, according to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is sparking calls for reform.

Against a backdrop of rising juvenile crime in 2023, a task force led by Rep. Alonzo Knox (D-New Orleans) seeks alternatives to jail and reduction of recidivism - or the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.

Although the adult homicide rate dropped, juvenile homicides rose by 40% in New Orleans. Coupled with juvenile detention facilities that have dealt with riots and escapes, Rep. Knox aims to assist young offenders with mental and educational hurdles.

“I’m not here to weaken anything or make people feel less safe,” Rep. Knox said at the state capitol in Baton Rouge on Wed., Dec. 13. “I’m looking for a fair and balanced approach when it comes to our youth.”

Knox’s initiative scrutinizes facility conditions, focusing on medical and mental health care, trauma assessments, and pre-sentencing reports. The task force will also look into re-entry programs.

The new task force will reconvene in two weeks to formulate reform ideas.

In Orleans Parish, electronic monitoring is emerging as an alternative to juvenile incarceration. City council members are exploring funding options to bolster the juvenile monitoring program.

