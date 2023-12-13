New Orleans City Council votes to allocate over $5 million to local non-profits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has approved donating over five million dollars to 200 local non-profit organizations. This decision is a significant step in supporting community and youth development in the city.

Dozens of non-profit representatives met in the council chambers to thank the council members for their support. This funding is part of the New Orleans Recreation and Culture Fund, which was started in 2022 by Council Member President J.P. Morrell.

This year is the first for fund distribution. Each council member can allocate about $950,000 to organizations focusing on youth and community welfare.

The council’s decision reflects a commitment to improving the city’s social and cultural aspects.

