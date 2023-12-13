Nicondra: Cloudy and cool with storms in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Calm and cool for Wednesday with clouds across the region. Expect temperatures to hover around the 60 degree mark for the afternoon after another chilly start in the middle 30s for most. Days will stay on the cool side, but evening temperatures will be a bit warmer with the clouds and winds increasing. The Fox 8 Weather Team is giving the First Alert as we move into the busy holiday weekend expecting conditions to continue to deteriorate. A developing Gulf low interacting with our next cold front that will push in from the west brings big changes for the weekend. East winds will pick up significantly over the next couple of days. That will mean some coastal flooding and rough waters off shore. As the front approaches Saturday appears to end up both wet and windy with gusts up to 45 mph. The wet and windy conditions will continue into early Sunday. Conditions should improve through Sunday into the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.