Wayde Sims to be honored during LSU men’s basketball game against Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will host Alabama State in the PMAC on Wednesday and there’s a special salute planned for a former star player.

Late LSU basketball player Wayde Sims will be honored on what would have been his 26th birthday.

As a special tribute on his birthdate, the Wayde Sims Foundation is giving away 88 basketballs to fans at the game, symbolizing the enduring father-son Sims legacy. Both Wayde and his late father, Wayne, wore 44 during their time at LSU.

The basketballs represent the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and community that both Wayde and his father embodied. Members of the Wayde Sims Foundation will be passing out the basketballs near the Southwest concourse when doors open at 6 p.m. and will be recognized during halftime.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation and how you can contribute to their impactful work, visit waydesims.org.

Tip-off for the Tigers is at 7 p.m.

LSU Athletics announced Wednesday’s game will be the start of the “Be A Student For The Game” promo since LSU students are away for the semester break. For $10 fans can buy a ticket in the PMAC student section on a first-come, first-served basis in sections 119-121.

The special ticket promotion will be available for home games starting Wednesday and continuing for games on Dec. 21, 29, and January 9. Tickets must be purchased in advance at LSUTix.net.

Also, for those purchasing game tickets on game night, the upper concourse ticket windows will open at 6 p.m.

The Tigers will travel to Houston on Saturday to take on Texas at the Toyota Center before ending the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game on Dec. 21 against Lamar.

