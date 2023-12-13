Zion ‘questionable’ for Pels at Wizards

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - The Pelicans are in the nation’s capital Wednesday (Dec. 13) as they face the Washington Wizards and star Zion Williamson is listed on the injury report as “questionable”.

Williamson reportedly has a right high ankle sprain, which occurred in the team’s 121-107 victory over Minnesota.

READ MORE Pelicans tip scales on Timberwolves behind Zion’s season-high 36 points, 121-107

Team sources said on Tuesday that Williamson participated in practice but if he is to miss Wednesday’s road matchup, it’ll be his first injury-related absence this season. He’s missed four of the Pels’ total 24 regular season games so far. Three of the four were planned medical “rest” days for games on back-to-back nights. Williamson was medically cleared to play in the second of back-to-back games at the end of last month.

One of the four missed games for Williamson this season was for “personal reasons”.

Currently, the Pels are 13-11 and 10th in the Western Conference. Washington currently owns a 3-19 overall record.

Conventional wisdom may lead to resting star players against teams well below a .500 record, but the Pels have struggled against weaker opponents all season. The Pels are currently 10-6 against teams above .500 and 3-5 against teams below .500.

LAGNIAPPE

Last week, the St. Augustine High boys basketball team was given brand new gear thanks to Zion Williamson. The team were guests at a recent Jordan Brand event where they were given Zion signature shoes, backpacks, and warm-up gear. They also were treated to a Q&A with the NBA star.

Our Varsity Basketball Team were special invited guests of a signature Jordan Brand event, courtesy of NBA star, Zion Williamson.



The Purple Knights were present for live Q&A with Williamson, and gifted pairs of the Zion 3, backpacks, and warm-up attire.



📷: @pelicansnba . pic.twitter.com/LS8LhshsRX — St Augustine NOLA (@StAugnola) December 12, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.