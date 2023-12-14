Architect of juvenile policy task force calls for OJJ transparency on escapes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state representative behind the Task Force on Juvenile Offender Policies expressed his support for more Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transparency amid a string of high-profile escapes.

State Rep. Alonzo Knox (D-New Orleans) said he understands there are concerns surrounding a juvenile’s information, but safety is a priority.

“I do think the public has the right to know and I do think it becomes a risk when that information is withheld and not disclosed,” he said.

He said the OJJ should report all escapes to the public.

Knox filed a House Resolution, which led to the creation of the task force, citing the need to examine Louisiana’s policies to get better outcomes for juveniles and public safety.

The task force is made up of lawmakers and other stakeholders and held its organizing meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The meeting came just days after the New Orleans Police Department, not the OJJ, reported the escape of 16-year-old Kai Jefferson from OJJ custody.

The NOPD alleges Jefferson threatened a woman with a gun earlier in December.

The OJJ has provided no information on Jefferson or his escape and did not return a request for comment on his case.

Members named OJJ Deputy Secretary Curtis Nelson as chair.

“I don’t think that will hamper our aim and progress in any way, to be quite frank,” Knox said.

“I think if anything it’s going to call him to task, on some of the issues that you’re raising and why that is the case.”

Knox said he supports the idea of requiring the OJJ to report escapes to the press, something State Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero) is workshopping as a bill when lawmakers resume session in March.

FOX 8′s source reported Jefferson was entered into the OJJ system after a number of auto burglaries.

The New Orleans Police Department told FOX 8 it has no records of any officer run-ins with Jefferson for auto burglaries. At the same time, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, citing Jefferson’s juvenile status.

