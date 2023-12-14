Coyotes terrorizing families, pets, and chickens in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple coyote sightings in Gentilly have people increasingly concerned about the safety of their children and pets.

Experts say the recent drought is suspected to be a contributing factor to the increased presence of the wild animals.

Armtrice Cowarc says she encountered a coyote near her backyard. She said the animals are swift. In an attempt to protect her family, she resorted to wearing an outfit that would more closely resemble a bear.

“I said, ‘What can I put on today to make me and my child safe,’ and I found this nice brown outfit that makes me look like a bear,” Cowarc said.

Cowarc said a pack of coyotes claimed her neighborhood as hunting grounds, terrorizing chickens.

“One was actually running with a chicken in his mouth,” Cowarc said. “The chickens are losing their minds.”

One neighbor also saw coyotes in her backyard. Some have witnessed coyotes jumping across cars.

“My son, he wears a little fury outfit to go swimming in, so I’m like, he’s going to think this is an animal and grab my child,” Cowarc said.

Cowarc called the SPCA who referred her to a list of Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

“He had a lot of good information, but he was only contracted to come out and gather them if I paid him,” Cowarc said.

Cowarc is concerned about the kids out playing and waiting for the bus. She said her backyard is her autistic son’s sanctuary.

“They’re like, ‘Well, don’t let him back there alone.’ What, I’m going to fight a coyote?” Cowarc said.

Joe Andrade, a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator, says that the recent surge in sightings could be due to a dispersal of older coyotes.

“They just dispersed, meaning the older ones are trying to kick the yearlings out and they have to go out on their own and fend for themselves and their territory,” Andrade said.

He said coyotes are equally afraid of humans and recommended creating loud noises, like banging on pots and pans, to deter them.

You can find a list of preventative measures on the WLF website.

Andrade said it can be a lengthy process - by the time he gets out there, the coyote may have cleared out. He’ll set up traps, put cameras on them, and check the traps.

Sometimes he will receive multiple calls in one area around the same time, leading him to believe there’s more than one coyote and that the area might serve as a home base, somewhere they spend more of their time.

Experts said coyotes dig through trash, prey on pets, and though rare, can mistake small children for a meal.

Andrade confirms he’s received an increase in calls about coyotes over the last six months.

“There’s been a couple other influxes of them, and it was all when we had really dry summers that they were just coming in subdivisions for freshwater because they can’t drink canal water. They can’t drink lake water. It’s all brackish,” Andrade said.

He said coyotes will drink from leaky dripping air conditioners, outdoor faucets, and hoses. Once caught, Andrade said the humane solution is to euthanize them and told Fox 8 there are multiple reasons it is not feasible to capture and release a coyote.

“Along with the rabies possibility, if you take one coyote and you move it to a different area that has local coyotes, they’re going to rip apart that new one because they’re very territorial,” Andrade said.

Experts say though the numbers remain high, coyote sightings have slowed down compared to summertime.

Fox 8 has reached out to the city and is awaiting a response.

