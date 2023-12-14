DA Jason Williams calls for more transparency with Office of Juvenile Justice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans district attorney Jason Williams calls for the office of juvenile justice to release information on a 16-year-old who escaped and threatened a woman multiple times with a gun.

Williams did not mince words when calling on the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice to do a better job at informing the public when a teen escapes from custody.

This comes after the most recent incident involving a 16-year-old who Williams says is still on the run and the OJJ has still not commented on.

It was the NOPD who revealed that 16-year-old Kai Jefferson was wanted after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in New Orleans East.

A source told Fox 8 that Jefferson escaped a juvenile facility back in March.

During the news conference this morning, Williams, along with State Representative Alonzo Knox, called on the OJJ to release up-to-date information on Jefferson and any other escapee moving forward.

Williams says regardless of their age or privacy issues, there are laws on the books that should be taken into account when an escape happens.

“I’m calling on the OJJ to release all information on this individual immediately,” Williams said. “A recent picture, their most recent picture. And I’m asking the OJJ to put a process in place to immediately notify the public, as well as the NOPD, as well as the us marshals, every time there is an escape to protect the victims and let the public know what has happened.”

Rep. Knox also spoke at the news conference to highlight the new task force created to hold the OJJ accountable and introduce new policies when dealing with escaped juveniles. He also says he and other state lawmakers are working on bills to introduce during the upcoming legislative session.

