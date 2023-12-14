Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a threat.

Officials don’t believe the threat to be credible but “out of an abundance of caution” the airport told visitors to leave so that the airport can perform a security sweep.

The threat was also sent to Stennis International Airport where tenants were told to evacuate.

The threat originally came as an email, and is described as “a wide ranging threat.” An airport spokesperson told WLOX News other transportation agencies in the state received similar threats.

Passengers that went through security had to leave, and will have to be rescreened by TSA. Flights departing from GPT were also delayed.

Buses took some of the travelers who were told to evacuate to nearby hotels. Some of them will have to find new flights.

Passengers on arriving flights were told to stay in their planes until the security sweep completes.

Local law enforcement, including the Biloxi Bomb Squad, is helped to check both airports for any danger. By 11:15 a.m., Gulfport-Biloxi International airport was cleared by law enforcement, and passengers were allowed to return.

This is a developing story, and WLOX will give updates as new details come in.

