Fatal head-on collision forces closure of Lapalco Bridge in Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on the Lapalco Bridge in Westwego.

The crash happened Thursday (Dec. 14) afternoon around 3:12 p.m. One driver was killed and the driver and passengers of a second vehicle were hospitalized, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Lopinto says deputies responded to the 9600 block of Lapalco Blvd. in reference to the crash involving two pickup trucks traveling in opposite directions.

Deputies believe that the westbound truck crossed the center line, leading to a head-on collision with an eastbound truck.

The driver of the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male driver and two juvenile passengers in the eastbound truck were transported to a local hospital; their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the westbound truck crossing the center line remains under investigation.

The crash forced the closure of the Lapalco Bridge. Drivers are being diverted at Nicolle and Segnette Boulevards on the west side and Tanglewood Drive on the east side.

The closure is expected to last at least one or two hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

