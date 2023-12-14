BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU and NASA to explore terrestrial, extraterrestrial life on the moon

LSU is partnering with two scientists from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to explore lunar materials for extraterrestrial construction.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is partnering with two scientists from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to explore lunar materials for extraterrestrial construction.

Researchers are exploring what life would be like in space, specifically on the moon and possibly on Mars.

”In our research, we have shown that it is possible to print this material and use it for construction. Doing this project, we will take the next step, which is basically to study the space resilience of these materials,” said Ali Kazemian, LSU Bert S. Turner Construction Management Assistant Professor.

The plan is to have two astronauts travel to the moon so that they can begin the process of establishing a long-lasting presence there. The mission is scheduled for sometime in 2025.

On the other hand, researchers hope to tackle other issues like disaster relief, a global housing shortage and drought.

”We live on planet Earth, which is a closed system and minimal resources, and we’re going to run out at some point, so we have to think about the future and tap into the space resources,” Kazemian explained.

According to researchers, using potential applications of 3D-printed sulfur concrete on Earth could help build houses cheaper and faster, which may be the key to a sustainable future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter

Latest News

State Rep. Edmond Jordan wants to reform Louisiana’s mayor’s courts, an unusual system where...
Mayors Are Presiding Over Their Town Courts Despite Guidance Saying They Shouldn’t. A Lawmaker Calls for Reform.
The state representative behind the Task Force on Juvenile Offender Policies expressed his...
Architect of juvenile policy task force calls for OJJ transparency on escapes
Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime...
Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime reduction
Police lights and caution tape.f
New Orleans’ 13-day homicide-free streak broken by shooting