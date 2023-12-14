Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime reduction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented her annual “State of the City” address at Gallier Hall on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 13), outlining her administration’s achievements in infrastructure, crime reduction, and climate change adaptation.

The event commenced with a performance by KIPP New Orleans High School’s regional choir. Among the attendees were city and community leaders. Mayor Cantrell emphasized her dedication to serving New Orleans.

“I’ll be the first to say, while I am in no way perfect, I do my job, and I deliver results on behalf of the residents and the citizens of New Orleans every day,” Cantrell said.

A highlight of her speech was the mention of several Sewerage and Water Board projects, including the West Complex Power Plant, a collaborative effort involving local, state, and federal leaders.

“It’s something tangible to ensure this city can live better with water,” Cantrell noted, underlining the importance of this initiative.

The Mayor also introduced the smart meters initiative to provide customers with more accurate utility bills. Another significant topic was the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Request, involving $2.3 billion in roadwork, predominantly funded by the federal government.

“Today, well over 50 percent of these projects have been completed with 49 in cue, representing over $600 million that we will activate and spend in 2024,” Cantrell explained.

Addressing crime, Cantrell reported a decrease in violent crimes and homicides, expressing gratitude to NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, former interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, and the officers.

“This isn’t by a stroke of luck; it’s because our officers are showing up, they’re on the ground, and they’re working in partnership with all law enforcement agencies,” she said.

Dillard University Political Analyst Robert Collins commended the Mayor’s focus on green infrastructure and drainage improvements.

“That’s what she focused on for the vast majority of the speech, and so I thought that point was very good. I think the issue is at the very end of the speech, after she had gotten through 95 percent of the speech, she decided to address the press and address the media,” he said.

However, Collins critiqued Cantrell’s decision to address the press towards the end of her speech.

“Within political speechwriting, the general rule is you never mention the press during your speech because it detracts from the message of your speech. Your speech needs to be to your citizens, not to the press,” he advised.

Mayor Cantrell responded to such critiques by emphasizing the importance of accurate media reporting. “When you talk about challenges, you can and should talk about the work and the progress that’s getting done because you have a responsibility to tell the true truth,” she said, highlighting the role of the media in shaping public perception.

