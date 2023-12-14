Money for Louisiana included in national defense package

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes several key Louisiana priorities, is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes several key Louisiana priorities, is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

One of the provisions the package authorizes is $13.4 million to go toward Fort Johnson to build a multipurpose athletic field.

The package also authorizes $128 million to the Barksdale Air Force Base, $4.4 million to Camp Beauregard, $3.7 million to Camp Minden, and $6.5 million to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

In addition to the Louisiana funding secured above, the NDAA:

  • Secures 5.2% pay raise for servicemembers to offset inflation;
  • Confronts China with hard power and enhanced regional cooperation;
  • Invests in American naval power;
  • Provides the Department of Defense Inspector General with enhanced hiring authorities to ensure Ukraine oversight is fully resourced;
  • Requires the Pentagon to plan to counter cartels’ human and drug trafficking on the border;
  • Allows the Department of Defense to offer cyber security assistance to personnel’s personal devices and accounts;
  • Place sanctions on drug cartels that traffic illicit fentanyl and fentanyl precursors;
  • Expands Louisiana rice exports to Africa; and
  • Enable better coordination between the Departments of Labor, Defense, and Veteran Affairs to help veterans transition to civilian employment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DA Williams calls for more transparency with Office of Juvenile Justice

DA Jason Williams calls for more transparency with Office of Juvenile Justice

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
Williams did not mince words when calling on the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice to do a better job at informing the public when a teen escapes from custody.

News

DA Williams calls for more transparency with Office of Juvenile Justice

DA Williams calls for more transparency with Office of Juvenile Justice

Updated: 2 hours ago

Tulane

Jon Sumrall took over the Green Wave football program on Monday.

Tulane coaching staff receives a shakeup before Military Bowl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Three Tulane coaches no longer on the roster as of Wednesday night.

Lee Zurik Investigations

State Rep. Edmond Jordan wants to reform Louisiana’s mayor’s courts, an unusual system where...

Mayors Are Presiding Over Their Town Courts Despite Guidance Saying They Shouldn’t. A Lawmaker Calls for Reform.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dannah Sauer and Lee Zurik
We found more than a dozen places in Louisiana where the mayor sat on the bench of a court that pulled in a sizable share of the town’s revenue. The state says this arrangement could be unfair to defendants.

Latest News

News

The state representative behind the Task Force on Juvenile Offender Policies expressed his...

Architect of juvenile policy task force calls for OJJ transparency on escapes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Joseph
The state representative behind the Task Force on Juvenile Offender Policies expressed his support for more Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transparency amid a string of high-profile escapes.

News

This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno...

LSU and NASA to explore terrestrial, extraterrestrial life on the moon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Miranda Thomas
LSU is partnering with two scientists from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to explore lunar materials for extraterrestrial construction.

News

Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime...

Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime reduction

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Jones
Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented her annual “State of the City” address at Gallier Hall on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 13), outlining her administration’s achievements in infrastructure, crime reduction, and climate change adaptation.

Crime

Police lights and caution tape.f

New Orleans’ 13-day homicide-free streak broken by shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
New Orleans’ 13-day absence of homicides ended Wednesday night (Dec. 13) with a shooting at Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

News

Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime...

Mayor Cantrell delivers ‘State of the City’ address, emphasizes infrastructure and crime reduction

Updated: 15 hours ago

Lee Zurik Investigations

Mayors overseeing town courts despite advice against it, lawmaker urges reform

Updated: 15 hours ago