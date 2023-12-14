New Orleans’ 13-day homicide-free streak broken by shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ 13-day absence of homicides ended Wednesday night (Dec. 13) with a shooting at Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD reported the incident around 7:24 p.m., confirming it seven minutes later. The shooting left one male with a gunshot wound.

This incident broke a period of peace following Hurricane Ida, marking the city’s first homicide in over a week. Metropolitan Crime Commission data shows 213 homicides year-to-date, an 18.7% drop from 262 in the same period last year.

Despite the progress, the murder count in 2022 and 2023 is still higher than the five-year low of 113 homicides in 2019.

