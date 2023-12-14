BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans’ 13-day homicide-free streak broken by shooting

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ 13-day absence of homicides ended Wednesday night (Dec. 13) with a shooting at Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD reported the incident around 7:24 p.m., confirming it seven minutes later. The shooting left one male with a gunshot wound.

This incident broke a period of peace following Hurricane Ida, marking the city’s first homicide in over a week. Metropolitan Crime Commission data shows 213 homicides year-to-date, an 18.7% drop from 262 in the same period last year.

Despite the progress, the murder count in 2022 and 2023 is still higher than the five-year low of 113 homicides in 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter

Latest News

Residents express concern of seeing several coyotes in their Gentilly neighborhood.
Coyotes terrorizing families, pets, and chickens in Gentilly
John Snell
New Orleans marks 13 days without a homicide for first time since Hurricane Ida
Beyoncé Performing during her 'Renaissance World Tour'
Controversy arises over alleged artwork imitation in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Outgoing Gov. Edwards unveils historic coastal protection master plan