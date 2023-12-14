BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Wind picking up

First Alert for Saturday Rain
Strong low offshore with a digging trough will increase rain coverage and keep the wind into...
Strong low offshore with a digging trough will increase rain coverage and keep the wind into the weekend.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy sky will keep temperatures on the cool side through this afternoon with highs in middle 60s. The clouds stick around and increase into the weekend, but even mor noticeable will likely be the breezy conditions taking over. Winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range with higher gusts up to around 35 mph. A wind advisory takes effect late Thursday into Saturday. The strong easterly wind will also increase high tides along eastern facing shorelines prompting coastal flood alerts through Saturday as strong low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Saturday a cold front pushes into the region forcing that low to the east, but increasing rain chances and keeping the wind elevated. It looks to be a wet and windy day with chilly temperatures in the low 60s. Most of the rain should move out by late evening and Sunday should be much improved with decreasing winds.

