Tulane coaching staff receives a shakeup before Military Bowl

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At his introductory press conference on Monday, new Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall made it clear, he wouldn’t coach the Green Wave in the Military Bowl.

The coaching staff from the Willie Fritz regime would stay through the bowl game.

Well, then the commitment of Corey Platt, Jr. to Houston happened. The former Tulane linebacker posted on X (formerly Twitter) he was committing to the Cougars, tagging Willie Fritz and Shiel Wood.

Reportedly, Wood was going to be on Fritz’s staff in Houston, but was still on Tulane’s campus as the defensive coordinator.

Sumrall on Wednesday night changed all that. Shiel Wood, wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman, and defensive backs coach Josh Christian-Young were all taken off the Tulane coaching roster. All three are reportedly joining Fritz’s staff at Houston.

It was also previously reported that defensive line coach, Gerald Chatman, was going to join Fritz’s staff. But, Tulane sources tell me he will stay with the Wave.

Tulane starts preparing for the Military Bowl on Monday, Dec. 18.

