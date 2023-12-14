Tulane coaching staff receives a shakeup before Military Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At his introductory press conference on Monday, new Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall made it clear, he wouldn’t coach the Green Wave in the Military Bowl.

The coaching staff from the Willie Fritz regime would stay through the bowl game.

Well, then the commitment of Corey Platt, Jr. to Houston happened. The former Tulane linebacker posted on X (formerly Twitter) he was committing to the Cougars, tagging Willie Fritz and Shiel Wood.

Reportedly, Wood was going to be on Fritz’s staff in Houston, but was still on Tulane’s campus as the defensive coordinator.

A Tulane player is leaving the program to join Willie Fritz at the University of Houston. There's five coaches that are headed to Houston also, but are staying through the Wave bowl game.



Sumrall on Wednesday night changed all that. Shiel Wood, wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman, and defensive backs coach Josh Christian-Young were all taken off the Tulane coaching roster. All three are reportedly joining Fritz’s staff at Houston.

It was also previously reported that defensive line coach, Gerald Chatman, was going to join Fritz’s staff. But, Tulane sources tell me he will stay with the Wave.

Tulane coaching staff for bowl game:

Slade Nagle

Dan Roushar

Carter Sheridan

Gerald Chatman

J.J. McCleskey

Rob Greene

Greg McMahon — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 14, 2023

Tulane starts preparing for the Military Bowl on Monday, Dec. 18.

