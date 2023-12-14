Wayde Sims honored during LSU men’s basketball game; Tigers defeat ASU 75-56

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Alabama State 75-56 in the PMAC on Wednesday.

The Tigers, now 6-4 for the season, went into the locker room at halftime trailing ASU with a score of 34-30.

In addition to the game, there was a special salute planned for a former star player.

Wayde Sims was shot and killed in 2018 while attending LSU as a junior forward. The man convicted of killing Sims was later found dead in prison.

Ironically, on a night that the Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Sims’ 26th birthday, the Tigers scored points that equaled the jersey number of both Wayde and his late father, Wayne, in the final 20 minutes – “44″.

As a special tribute, the foundation gave away 88 basketballs to fans at the game, symbolizing the enduring father-son Sims legacy. Both Wayde and his father, Wayne, wore 44 during their time at LSU.

The basketballs represented the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and community that both Wayde and his father embodied.

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.

LSU would end up outscoring the Hornets, finishing 75-56.

The Tigers will travel to Houston on Saturday to take on Texas at the Toyota Center before ending the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game on Dec. 21 against Lamar.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation and how you can contribute to their impactful work, visit waydesims.org.

