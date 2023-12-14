BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Wayde Sims honored during LSU men’s basketball game; Tigers defeat ASU 75-56

The Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Sims’ 26th birthday.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Alabama State 75-56 in the PMAC on Wednesday.

The Tigers, now 6-4 for the season, went into the locker room at halftime trailing ASU with a score of 34-30.

In addition to the game, there was a special salute planned for a former star player.

Wayde Sims was shot and killed in 2018 while attending LSU as a junior forward. The man convicted of killing Sims was later found dead in prison.

RELATED STORIES
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away
Shooter convicted of killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says
Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

Ironically, on a night that the Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Sims’ 26th birthday, the Tigers scored points that equaled the jersey number of both Wayde and his late father, Wayne, in the final 20 minutes – “44″.

As a special tribute, the foundation gave away 88 basketballs to fans at the game, symbolizing the enduring father-son Sims legacy. Both Wayde and his father, Wayne, wore 44 during their time at LSU.

The basketballs represented the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and community that both Wayde and his father embodied.

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.

LSU would end up outscoring the Hornets, finishing 75-56.

The Tigers will travel to Houston on Saturday to take on Texas at the Toyota Center before ending the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game on Dec. 21 against Lamar.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation and how you can contribute to their impactful work, visit waydesims.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter

Latest News

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest
Southern University guard Brandon Davis, second from right, makes a banked shot to score in...
Southern closes with 12-0 run to stun No. 21 Mississippi State, 60-59
Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3...
Southeastern Lady Lions earn 64-36 road win over Wichita State
The Lady Lions are coming off their best season in program history. On the men's side, the...
Southeastern men and women’s basketball picked as preseason favorites to win Southland Conference title
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says