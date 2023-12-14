BBB Accredited Business
Winds increase ahead of the weekend Gulf storm

Expect windy conditions to develop through the day today
Storm Impacts Timeline
Storm Impacts Timeline
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An increase in clouds and wind is expected today as we wait for the development of this Gulf storm heading into the weekend.

This morning isn’t as cold as the past few mainly because of that warming cloud deck which has pushed over the region. Clouds at night keep us “warmer” while clouds during the day make us feel cooler. Highs by this afternoon only manage the low 60s with wind. That wind will be increasing through the day and by this afternoon wind gusts around 30 mph are possible.

Small rain chances creep into the forecast for Friday but more so Saturday, that looks to be the wet day around here. It’s all in response to the storm developing in the Gulf. This strong low pressure will miss us to the east but a piece of energy working through to start the weekend will provide a good rain chance for the area. The winds may die down for a period of time Saturday before increasing dramatically come Sunday as we see any rain chances end.

All this wind means tide levels will have to be monitored over the next few days. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for tide levels running 1-2′ above normal through the weekend. A Gale Warning for offshore winds is also going to go into effect over the next few days.

Eventually we clear this mess out of here by early next week with a return of the sunshine. It will remain cool to cold through the forecast.

