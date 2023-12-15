16-year-old struck by stray bullet when gunfire erupts outside home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted outside of a home in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the teen was inside a building in the 700 block of N. Rocheblave Street when gunfire erupted outside and a stray bullet pierced the wall, striking him.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night (Dec. 14).

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police did not disclose any additional information.

