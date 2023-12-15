City explains process leading up to demolition of Plaza Tower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the city moves forward with plans to demolish plaza tower, a member of the Cantrell Administration said, it’s not an easy task.

Code Enforcement said it would be great to redevelop the building but if it poses a serious public safety risk, the city has an obligation to take action.

How exactly does one demolish a 40+ story building?

“The common understanding is that this would not be amenable to implosion but that’s not known for certain. So, someone would have to go to the top, take it apart little by little but there may be other means available. Implosion possibly could be used,” said Thomas Mulligan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Business & External Services.

Phase 1 of the request for proposals is efforting to answer critical questions like that one along with environmental and safety hazards, cost and a timeline.

“These firms that are experts in demolition are going to say this is how we’re going to do it. This is why that method is going to work. Here’s how long it’ll take. Here’s how much it’s going to cost. Here are the environmental considerations and then we can make a judgement about what’s best,” Mulligan said.

Katherine Schwab who lives nearby, says the building is certainly an eyesore.

“At this point in time, it’s got to go. It’s not a good look for the city at the moment,” Katherine Schwab said.

Thomas Mulligan with the city, said demolition could result in temporary street closures and shutting off utilities.

“Anytime you’re taking a building apart you’re going to be aerosolizing things. Putting it in the air. That can pose a health issue,” Mulligan said.

He said the building had asbestos at one time, and it’s unclear whether it still does.

Owner and local developer Joe Jaeger sent Fox 8 the following statement:

“[Tuesday’s] announcement by the city was disheartening and disappointing. We have been responsive and proactive in addressing the city’s concerns and have provided solutions addressing those concerns. The Plaza Tower is an iconic part of the city skyline and we’ve recently spent over $1.5M to maintain the building in a safe and secure manner until it is sold and redeveloped. We currently are providing around the clock security and have had an analysis by the city’s premier structural engineer inspect and confirm its stability. Cities across the country are working with property owners to spur downtown revitalizations, particularly of vacant and distressed buildings. It would be my hope that our city officials and community can come together to assist in the redevelopment of Plaza Tower and downtown New Orleans rather than pursue a demolition of this iconic, historic structure. The property is currently under contract, and we are also working with 3 other interested parties for backup offers to have if the current buyer decides not to move forward with the purchase. The process to finalize a decision to purchase a property for a redevelopment of this size takes time for the buyer to finalize their decision and takes patience by the sellers. Hopefully the city leadership and department heads understand that. As the city’s position becomes clearer, and they move toward an attempt to demolish the property, we will act accordingly to protect the property from that action being accomplished.”

Mulligan said the city isn’t quite ready to pursue demolition but must be ready to move quickly on the building that has been vacant and decaying for more than two decades.

“Debris has fallen off that building, injured a cyclist. There was a fire at that building. A man entered the building earlier this year, unauthorized entry, but nevertheless found his way in and fell to his death, so it does pose a public safety threat. The question is when does it pose such an acute threat that the appropriate remedy is demolition,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan said the city will receive plans within the coming weeks, with a January deadline to submit a bid, and then an internal committee will evaluate and choose the most viable vendor.

He said the cost of demolition will fall on the city in the short term but then it would hold a cost hearing and recover the cost from the owner.

Mulligan also said the city met with ownership countless times over the past year and made a number of offers on ways to collaborate.

“There are a lot of things we’ve asked for which haven’t been done or we’ve asked for and they were only done after we leveed heavy fines,” Mulligan said.

He mentioned their continued effort to work with Joe Jaeger and offer assistance whether that’s permitting help or economic help to try and redevelop the property.

“What would we do with something like that? With that floorplan and that size and this kind of economic environment. It’s really vexing. So, you know they have ideas, those haven’t panned out. We’re standing by to provide the support we can. Maybe there are things we can do to make a development more viable or some support we can provide, but that’s the million-dollar question or in this case probably the $200 million question,” Mulligan said.

City Councilmember Lesli Harris said in a statement, “Since taking office, it has been my priority to make sure blighted properties are transformed. Plaza Tower is at the top of that list, given its location downtown, the risks it poses to residents, and the opportunities the building holds. I’ve long said that I prefer the redevelopment of Plaza Tower, especially to include affordable housing, to its demolition, and that the owners need to safeguard the public in the meantime. But I’ve also made it clear that demolition is not off the table.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.