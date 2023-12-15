Despite SWB equipment repairs, residents anxious ahead of rainfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans is confident with turbine five back online, they have enough power to run pumps at peak capacity.

The added power will be immediately put to the test, as a Gulf low is expected to bring several hours of rain on Saturday.

Nearly two weeks after flooding caused by SWBNO equipment failure during heavy rain, Julie Chandler’s Broadmoor apartment is getting repaired.

“It’s very frustrating to wake up and step into water,” Chandler said. “I didn’t even know that it rained that much.”

The baseboards are ripped out of her home and everything will be wiped down. Now, a pump is being installed.

“The sump pump that goes into the ground has about a three-foot round plastic tube and it has a cast iron pump, 120 volts. It has a float and when it gets any water, it discharges the water out about three feet past the house back into the street,” Jeff Owen, Chandler’s handyman said.

Many New Orleans residents are anxious anytime rain is in the forecast. The SWBNO says turbine five is repaired and can handle one inch of rainfall in the first hour of use and half an inch per hour after that.

“Today, we have 17.5 more megawatts of power than we did yesterday,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board. “That’s a better place. Even if we experience any issues during that event, we’re starting with a higher number so it is relatively better than starting with a lesser number.”

The SWBNO wants residents to remain weather-aware. Although they are confident in their equipment, they know it could fail at any moment.

“We’ve been very transparent about the fragility of our system as it stands today. This speaks to the need for our continued progress of having the power complex completed as soon as possible,” Korban said.

“They’ve said that they’ve done repairs and that they’ve changed things,” Chandler said. “We can be hopeful, but as far as having much faith in it, I don’t.”

The Sewerage and Water Board has also launched a new “Pumping and Power Dashboard” to show the status of pumping stations. Currently, 93 of 99 pumps are online.

“Many will appreciate that because they can relate the level of water in their streets to what’s operational. They will have a better sense of we’re doing everything we can and if there is some water in the streets, it’s not because we’re not running pumps or we don’t have power. It’s because the intensity of the rain is overwhelming the system,” Korban said.

SWBNO Pump and Power Status Updated 12/15/2023 (SWBNO)

