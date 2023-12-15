BBB Accredited Business
Gayle Benson’s donation paves the way for new Ochsner Children’s Hospital

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, has made a historic donation, paving the way for the construction of the Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital.

The five-story, 343,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the existing hospital, is scheduled to break ground in mid-2024, with doors opening in late 2027.

The state-of-the-art facility will expand capacity and attract leading pediatricians.

“Throughout the years, my husband Tom and I have been privileged to support Ochsner’s exceptional team of physicians and caregivers in their tireless mission to assist patients and families facing health challenges in our region. Together, we embark on a collective journey to forge a brighter, healthier future for the children of our city, state, and region,” said Benson.

Ochsner announces the new Gayle and Tom Benson Children's Hospital
The new facility includes a children’s-only emergency department, enhanced critical care, operating rooms, and imaging capacity. A Level IV Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will provide specialized care for infants requiring surgery.

Dr. Vincent Adolph, Chief Medical Officer, and fellow pediatric specialists worked alongside architects to design the new facility.

Ochsner Health announces plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, made...
“This new space will provide an ideal pediatric and family experience that focuses on each child’s personalized medical needs and their emotional and psychological well-being. It will have everything for kids in one place, designed just for them and their caregivers,” Dr. Adolph said.

Designed with a child-friendly atmosphere, the hospital will feature themed floors, age-appropriate accommodations, and family-centric spaces. Parents will find respite in dedicated areas, recognizing the emotional challenges they face.

Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Physician Executive, highlighted the importance of spaces for parents to rest, recharge, and work while remaining close to their sick child.

“The weight of a parent’s heart is heavy when they’re caring for a sick child. It’s an indescribable burden, navigating a storm of emotions while relentlessly fighting for their child’s health,” said Dr. Hart.

The donation made for the new home for Ochsner Children’s Hospital will come from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation.

Ochsner Health announces plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, made...
