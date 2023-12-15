Inspector general criticizes New Orleans city employees’ time and attendance policies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel has issued a report criticizing the city’s time and attendance reporting system for its workers.

Covering the fiscal year 20-21, the report found that the city’s time and attendance policy was vague. It points out that the policy fails to ensure that exempt or salaried employees are actively working during the designated pay period.

The report claims the city spent $459 million on employee compensation in 20-21. Moreover, it states that in recent years there have been multiple reports questioning the attendance of unclassified executive-level city workers, including some former employees from the Inspector General’s office.

Another notable finding is that the timecards of many executive-level employees were approved by individuals who lacked knowledge of their work schedules. Additionally, a survey of Human Resources managers found that 41% of department heads are authorized to approve their own timecards.

The review found that former supervisors, some of whom no longer worked for city government, were still listed as authorized approvers of timecards.

Inspector General Michel recommends the development of standard procedures mandating city departments to reassign employees when their payroll supervisor departs city government. He also calls on the city’s chief administrative office to adopt practices to monitor and verify the attendance of exempt or salaried employees to reduce opportunities for “fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Dillard University Political Analyst Dr. Robert Collins says he is surprised at the report’s lack of focus on the New Orleans Police Department, given its status as the largest city agency with a history of payroll irregularities.

“The NOPD has more employees by far than any other city agency and we know that the issues that we’ve had in the past with payroll irregularities have been in the NOPD,” Collinds said. “I don’t know if he didn’t want to look like he was picking on the NOPD or maybe if he says well, you know, yes, the problems are within NOPD but we’re going to try to solve the problems for the city of New Orleans, in general.”

Collins also said the IG’s recommendations are standard practice within municipal agencies, suggesting their ease of implementation with the right software, policies, and employee training.

“In theory, these recommendations should be easy to implement,” he said.

Michel’s report also highlighted the absence of a payroll governance group, which is required by CAO policy memorandum. It says the city rejected the IG’s recommendation to strengthen internal controls for time and attendance reporting and a recommendation that the CAO’s office perform routine reviews of all city policies.

In its written responses contained in the IG’s report, the city says CAO policies are continuously reviewed, updated, and distributed and pointed to a CAO policy that relates to payroll and timekeeping procedures.

