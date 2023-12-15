LSU transfer portal tracker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter NCAA transfer portal opened on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2.

The LSU Tigers are one of many big-time programs staying very busy in the portal. Here’s a running lists of who’s coming and who’s going for the Purple and Gold.

JOINING THE TIGERS

Zavion Thomas

The John Ehret alum committed to LSU on Dec. 15. Thomas previously played wide receiver and punt returner for Mississippi State. Thomas could compete for starting time at both positions this upcoming season.

Jardin Gilbert

The former Texas A&M safety committed to LSU on Dec. 15. Gilbert played his prep ball at U-High. The former starter in College State, will push for starting time right away with the Tigers.

LEAVING THE TIGERS

Laterrance Welch

Cornerback left the Tigers to commit to Arizona State. Welch played his prep ball at Acadiana.

Armoni Goodwin

Goodwin logged three injury-filled seasons with the Purple and Gold. The running back didn’t suit up for LSU in 2023 due to injury.

Kevontre Bradford

The running back played in only one game this season, against Florida State. He produced an electrifying play against the Seminoles on LSU’s opening drive. He’s been on and off again the LSU roster since 2020.

Jackson McGohan

The tight end didn’t play in his only season with LSU. The true freshman committed to Wisconsin.

Quincy Wiggins

The defensive end out of Baton Rouge played in nine games over two seasons for the Purple and Gold.

Marlon Martinez

The offensive lineman logged four starts for LSU. Martinez will be a grad transfer.

Sage Ryan

The former Lafayette Christian Academy standout started nine games for the Tigers in 2023. Ryan played nickelback and cornerback.

Fitzgerald West

West received playing time on both the offensive and defensive line. He played in only two games in 2023.

Bryce Langston

Langston rarely saw the field in three seasons for LSU. The defensive lineman logged playing time only once in 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.