Neighbors voice opposition to Corps project to replace Industrial Canal lock

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers spent the week soliciting public feedback on a long-delayed lock replacement project first approved in the 1950s that would replace the lock on the Industrial Canal.

The project has faced a number of setbacks, and the most recent iteration was approved in 2017.

On Thursday (Dec. 14), the Corps held the last of four public meetings to solicit community feedback for its planned Community Opportunities Plan of Action, which would put money into neighborhoods to offset impacts from future construction.

But neighbors who came out to protest the event hope the project never becomes a reality.

“It’s a plan that is woefully outdated and unnecessary,” said Bywater resident Joe Brown. “It’s an environmental mess they’re talking about here. It’s just totally unnecessary.”

Even though a lock replacement was approved in 1956, work has not begun as Congress has not appropriated funding for the project.

Now, the Corps is looking to reassess its 2017 study and include a community impact mitigation plan.

“This is something we know how to do, we just need to make sure we do it right,” said Ricky Boyett, spokesperson for the Corps in New Orleans.

Boyett said frequent delays and shutdowns of the lock have an impact on the national economy.

“It no longer can compete with the size of traffic we have, as well as maintenance and the ability to repair parts and get parts in in a timely manner,” he said. “It’s become a bottleneck. It is the greatest bottleneck of our inland waterways.”

But neighbors who spoke out Thursday said they don’t feel a new lock is necessary and question the motivation for the project.

“The Corps of Engineers ruined our neighborhoods once before with a gigantic mistake that only benefitted a few shipping companies, and that’s precisely what they plan to do again,” said Beth Butler with advocacy group A Community Voice.

The 2017 iteration of the lock replacement was 110 feet wide, 900 feet long and 22 feet below sea level.

The lock connects Lake Pontchartrain with the Mississippi River.

Boyett said the project will also replace the aging St. Claude Avenue Bridge, improve floodwalls and build new levees, pointing out the area is at risk during high water events.

“With a new lock comes better risk reduction for that area,” he said.

The Corps maintains there will be minimal disruption to traffic patterns in the area because the new St. Claude Avenue bridge will be built before the old bridge is demolished.

Linda Smith lives in one of three homes the Corps would have to acquire were the plan to move forward as outlined in 2017.

“They been asked us for those houses, but we hadn’t heard from them in years, and it just popped up,” Smith said. “I like where I live at. I don’t want to go anywhere, but if they have to do, I have to go with the flow. That’s all I can say.”

Residents’ other concerns include the release of chemicals during dredging and pile driving shaking and possibly damaging the foundation of their homes.

The Corps’ general reevaluation report will look at the original 2017 plan and make any modifications necessary. The Corps said it will be released in February 2025.

“It’s a way really just from my perspective to put more money in the barge companies and the shipping companies at the expense of everyone who lives around here,” Brown said.

