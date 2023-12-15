New Orleans Bowl regular Louisiana-Lafayette meets FBS newcomer Jacksonville State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The University of Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) is set to face Jacksonville State (8-4) in the New Orleans Bowl on Sat., December 16. Kickoff is at 1:15 p.m. on ESPN.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jacksonville State holds a 2 1/2-point advantage in the betting line. The series record stands at 1-0 in favor of Jacksonville State, with their last meeting dating back to the 2000 season when the Gamecocks secured a 28-14 victory.

Louisiana-Lafayette punched their ticket by clinching a win in their regular-season finale against in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe. This marks their sixth consecutive bowl appearance, and the Ragin’ Cajuns are seeking a triumph to finish the season above .500.

It is the seventh New Orleans Bowl appearance for the Cajuns, boasting a 3-1 record with two vacated victories. In contrast, this marks Jacksonville State’s inaugural bowl appearance at the FBS level, representing a historic moment under the guidance of coach Rich Rodriguez.

A matchup to watch is between Jacksonville State’s running game, averaging 232.3 yards per game, and Louisiana-Lafayette’s defensive front, which has allowed an average of 160.9 yards rushing.

Key players include Louisiana-Lafayette’s quarterback Chandler Fields, who has displayed proficiency with 788 passing yards and seven touchdowns in his three recent starts, and Jacksonville State’s defensive end Chris Hardie, amassing 16 1/2 tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks this season.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s defensive prowess is evident with 32 sacks, led by Cameron Whitfield with seven sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Offensive standout Jacob Kibodi, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, leads the Cajuns in rushing with 729 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Cajuns’ left tackle Nathan Thomas will be absent due to a knee injury.

On the Jacksonville State side, the Gamecocks have made history by being the first team since 1997 to reach a bowl game in its inaugural FBS season. Their rushing game has been dominant, reaching a season-high 522 yards in a single game. Running back Malik Jackson, with 859 rush yards and seven TDs, has been a key contributor.

The last encounter between these teams occurred in 2000, a 28-14 victory for Jacksonville State.

