Nicondra: Breezy and cool with rain into the weekend

First Alert for showers and storms Saturday
A cold front pushing through the region on Saturday keeps winds elevated and rainy conditions...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday is turning out pretty nicely with high clouds providing filtered sunshine, but breezy conditions hint at changes starting to take over. The wind will be the most noticeable event through the overnight with 15 to 20 mph winds and higher gusts possible. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will keep winds elevated through the day and even stronger effects are expected to our east through Florida. Clouds keep temperatures seasonably cool for the afternoon in the middle 60s and mild through the overnight with low 50s and a few 40s north.

Saturday is our wet and blustery day. It looks like we will manage a few hours early without drier conditions, but by mid-morning passing showers increase with wet weather taking over ahead of an approaching cold front. We should see an inch to two inches of rain with widespread coverage throughout Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The good news is that we will see rain moving through quickly and it should be at a reasonable rate with minimal risk for flooding. Saturday evening will be windy, but drier in time for most events.

