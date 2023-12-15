NOPD Supt. wants more state police troopers in the city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick wants Louisiana State Police to play a bigger role in protecting the city.

On Wednesday, Kirkpatrick told community members at a Bureau of Governmental Research event that she has made specific requests to Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team.

“I believe the Governor is looking at giving us another full-time troop here in New Orleans specifically, which would give us LSP officers assigned to New Orleans,” Kirkpatrick said.

Thursday, the NOPD declined an on-camera interview. A spokesperson said, “While Superintendent Kirkpatrick has spoken with Louisiana State Police regarding possible assignment of troopers to New Orleans, such a proposal remains in the initial discussion phase with state government. As such, the NOPD cannot provide further information.”

“The partnership between Louisiana State Police, the City of New Orleans, and the New Orleans Police Department has a long and successful history as our agencies routinely work together to ensure public safety throughout the Greater New Orleans area. In coordination with the New Orleans Police Department, Governor-elect Landry, and LSP Superintendent-appointee Hodges, Louisiana State Police will review and implement operational plans throughout Orleans Parish after the beginning of the year,” LSP Captain Nick Manale said.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason WIlliams believes partnerships with agencies on all levels will be key in reducing crime.

“Having more bodies in this fight will be a very big deal and I think the criminal element will be paying attention to it,” Williams said.

At the Superdome last month, Landry announced his public safety team. While Landry did commit more resources to the City of New Orleans, he did not get into specifics.

“Never lay your plans out for the enemy, right,” Landry said. “In the battle to fight crime, I would not come here and give you all specifics so that the criminal element who reads the newspaper and watches TV as well. I will tell you, everything is on the table.”

Kirkpatrick also wants LSP to take over jurisdiction of patrolling and handling calls on the interstate.

