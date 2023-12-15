Officers quickly apprehend Canal Street armed bank robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police thwarted an armed robbery attempt at a Canal Street bank on Friday (Dec. 15).

Officers responded to the Hancock Whitney bank in the 3300 block of Canal Street at around 12:30 p.m. in response to a man with a gun attempting to rob the bank.

The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of North Dupre and Dumaine Streets less than 30 minutes later.

Detectives are investigating a report of a vehicle in the area damaged by gunfire believed to be connected to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

