Officers quickly apprehend Canal Street armed bank robbery suspect

An armed suspect attempted to rob the Hancock Whitney bank on Canal Street on Fri., Dec. 15, according to the NOPD.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police thwarted an armed robbery attempt at a Canal Street bank on Friday (Dec. 15).

Officers responded to the Hancock Whitney bank in the 3300 block of Canal Street at around 12:30 p.m. in response to a man with a gun attempting to rob the bank.

The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of North Dupre and Dumaine Streets less than 30 minutes later.

Detectives are investigating a report of a vehicle in the area damaged by gunfire believed to be connected to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

