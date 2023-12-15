Officers quickly apprehend Canal Street armed bank robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police thwarted an armed robbery attempt at a Canal Street bank on Friday (Dec. 15).
Officers responded to the Hancock Whitney bank in the 3300 block of Canal Street at around 12:30 p.m. in response to a man with a gun attempting to rob the bank.
The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of North Dupre and Dumaine Streets less than 30 minutes later.
Detectives are investigating a report of a vehicle in the area damaged by gunfire believed to be connected to the incident.
No injuries were reported.
