Orleans jail staff release second domestic abuse suspect without court-ordered ankle monitor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An alleged domestic abuser, Norwood Charleston, was reportedly released from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s custody without his court-ordered ankle monitor, according to the owner of ASAP Release.

This is the second time in a month that OPSO jail staff have released a violent suspect on bond without an ankle monitor, intensifying calls to address potentially dangerous loopholes in the system.

Orleans Parish jail population is hovering at around 1,100 inmates and a record 380 defendants are being monitored electronically outside of prison walls.

Charleston, who was booked for domestic abuse, criminal damage, and aggravated assault with a firearm, was released without an ankle monitor or proper notification to ASAP Release.

“They were not supposed to let him go without contacting us first,” said Matt Dennis with ASAP Release.

Dennis says his company was notified on Wed., Dec. 13, and began contacting the victim, District Attorney, sheriff, and judge before contacting Charleston, who turned himself in.

“This is a problem with the flow of our system. We have to clarify each person’s role, or it will never go away,” said Dennis.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office cited discrepancies in records due to name variations. On Oct. 4 he was booked as Norwood Charleston. On Dec. 12, his surname and last name were reversed, and he was listed as Charleston Norwood.

The sheriff’s office says they reviewed all of the documents associated with Norwood’s arrest.

“On neither the documentation submitted by the court nor the information in the docket master under this arrest is there any indication that the resident would be released on an ankle monitor,” its statement said.

However, a minute entry from Dec. 12 indicates that the original bond, conditioned on an ankle monitor, would be transferred.

This incident echoes a similar case last month where a man was released without an ankle monitor, resulting in a brutal assault.

A Terrytown woman says she was beaten to the point of hospitalization by Lewis Stokes just hours after he was released without his ankle monitor. Stokes was recaptured 10 days later and is awaiting trial.

“Until somebody gets in front of this and has a meeting and sits down as a team and develops a process, it is not going to go away,” said Dennis.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the judge handling the case were unsuccessful since it’s “an open matter.”

