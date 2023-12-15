Race to succeed St. Tammany DA Montgomery heats up as qualifying concludes for March 2024 Election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Qualifying for the upcoming District Attorney election in Washington and St Tammany parishes has concluded, marking the first time in nine years the region will elect a new DA.

The election aims to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the late Warren Montgomery, who passed away a month ago.

First Assistant Collin Sims, now serving as the interim DA, expressed the challenges of stepping into the role after Montgomery’s passing.

“My role is as interim it’s been a lot at once, losing Warren, who was an unbelievable boss and friend,” said Sims. “Keeping the office corruption-free - that’s a hallmark left on me that I intend to fight for.”

Covington attorney Vincent Wynne has also entered the race, aiming to succeed Montgomery for the unexpired term of two years.

“There’s a lot at stake,” said Wynne.

candidates sign up to succeed Montgomery (rob masson)

This is not Wynne’s first crack at St. Tammany DA. He says he’s ready to apply lessons learned from previous attempts.

“I think I learned how to be humble and appreciate the community. It’s amazing how many are interested in this race,” said Wynne.

Both candidates outlined key priorities for their campaigns. Sims seeks to continue the reforms initiated by Montgomery nine years ago, focusing on fair treatment of defendants.

“I had the opportunity to come in with him in the beginning, and helped with policies and protocols to ensure we were treating defendants fairly - regardless of who they were,” said Sims.

Wynne says solving ongoing budget problems will be a top priority.

“I am in a mediation group. We’ve got to reach out to all parties and say we need a consistent plan to meet the needs of our community,” Wynne said.

Judge Raymond Childress, initially expected to run, has announced his retirement, leaving Sims and Wynne as the primary contenders in the upcoming election scheduled for March 23rd, 2024.

The election season on the north shore also witnessed other notable candidates, with Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden, Billy Rosenthal, and Jeff Lyons qualifying.

Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat qualified for re-election. He faces challenger John Brewer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.