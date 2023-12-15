Rain likely for Saturday as a Gulf storm moves towards Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are focused on the Gulf as a strong storm is poised to form and move towards Florida this weekend.

This storm is beginning to influence our weather as we’re noticing a brisk breeze and clouds rolling in from time to time. Overall we remain quiet for your Friday as highs climb into the middle 60s. Near water expect a gusty breeze up to about 30 mph and that onshore wind is keeping our eastern facing shoreline under a Coastal Flood Advisory for tides running 1-2′ above-normal.

Now for the weekend, rain is likely Saturday as all ingredients come together for this storm. The upper level energy sliding through Louisiana is likely to lead to a batch of downpours passing through during the middle of the day. I would expect a quick 1-2″ of rain so some downpours are certainly possible. The rain will shut off by evening so Saturday night plans may be just fine.

Better news arrives by Sunday as we get on the backside of this storm and see a quick flip to sunny conditions. The breeze will remain and temperatures stay cool but a return of full sun will make for a nice end to the weekend. Those sunny skies and chilly temperatures linger for most of next week.

