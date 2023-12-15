BBB Accredited Business
Slow-moving repairs on Claiborne Bridge frustrating drivers

By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans drivers who frequently use the Judge Seeber-Claiborne Avenue Bridge to get to their destinations are growing increasingly frustrated with the prolonged closure of the westbound right lane.

The lane has been inaccessible since August, inconveniencing drivers who are confined to the left lane.

Willie Calhoun, a resident of the Lower Ninth Ward, says the lane closure makes his daily commute to the other side of the Industrial Canal several minutes longer.

“It’s more of a nuisance,” Calhoun said. “It usually takes two or three minutes. Now you’re talking about seven, eight, nine or ten minutes.”

Issues with merging into the left lane compound the problem for Deshawn Taylor.

“I think by them having all this construction with the bridge, it’s getting kind of annoying,” Taylor said.

Daniel Gitlin with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the bridge’s westbound span is impaired where the liftgate meets the road.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” Gitlin said.

Gitlin said the DOTD is working to find the origin of the issue and find a solution.

“Eventually once that’s all set up, we’ll have a contractor on site and making those repairs,” he said.

Gitlin said those repairs involve creating an end dam made of steel. It’s a $250,000 project.

Gitlin is asking for Lower Ninth Ward residents to be patient while crews work to improve safety.

“We’re making sure that in the long run, everyone’s ok regardless,” he said. “There will be situations like this where there’s going to be some frustration.”

The DOTD said the right lane could re-open at the end of January. Calhoun said he doesn’t think that’s soon enough.

“This our main thoroughfare of getting across the canal,” he said. “We want this opened as soon as possible.”

