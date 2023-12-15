BBB Accredited Business
The wind is here to stay with rain on the way for Saturday

We’re under a Wind Advisory until noon Saturday
A Wind Advisory lasts through Saturday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wind is here to stay as a cold front approaches from the west and a low forms in the Gulf.

The easterly wind will persist as gusts could jump as high as 30-40 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued through noon Saturday. The strongest winds will be along the coast with our eastern facing shorelines facing a flood threat from water pile up and higher tides tonight and Friday night.

We’ll see some breaks in the clouds Friday with the easterly wind sticking around. Highs will return to the lower to mid 60s - not too far from average for this time of year. An isolated shower is possible with only about 20% coverage.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. Combined with an influence from the Gulf low, we’ll see a rainy several hours on Saturday - at time this, probably late morning through late afternoon. We could see around an inch with a few pockets of heavier totals. The flood threat remains low.

