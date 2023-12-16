BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brazen shoplifters using mace, cutting store power this holiday season

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking help identifying and locating these three...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking help identifying and locating these three suspects, accused of cutting the power to a Hammond Dollar General store Wednesday night (Dec. 13) and stealing merchandise out of the rear receiving door.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has worked a retail job during the holiday season knows how challenging December shoppers can be. But some especially brazen shoplifters and thieves also are making it a season to remember for embattled store employees.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday (Dec. 16) released surveillance images of three men accused of stealing a shopping basket full of merchandise from the Dollar General store on Pumpkin Center Road last Wednesday night.

According to investigators, two of the men entered the store just before 7:30 p.m. and began loading merchandise into a cart. A third accomplice entered the store shortly after, “and the trio systematically cut the power from the store,” allowing one of the men to escape with the shopping cart through a rear receiving door in the dark.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office asks anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Detective Earl McFarland at (985) 902-2043 or call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

Management of a Dollar General in the 6500 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East also dealt with unusually aggressive shoplifters Friday night.

According to New Orleans police, two employees confronted two women seen shoplifting merchandise and ordered them out of the store. The suspects pulled out cans of mace or pepper spray and sprayed the employees before fleeing the store with stolen merchandise.

Another armed robbery attempt was reported by the NOPD Monday afternoon in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard, home to both a Family Dollar and a Shell gas station-convenience store. Police did not elaborate on the business, but said a man entered and demanded cash from a register at 1:23 p.m.

“After learning (the) register was empty, suspect fled,” the NOPD said in a preliminary report on the crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday

Latest News

A woman nine months' pregnant was shot twice Friday afternoon (Dec. 15) at the intersection of...
Pregnant woman shot Friday in Michoud area, NOPD says
A woman was shot early Saturday (Dec. 16) inside her home in the 8000 block of Edinburgh...
Woman, 63, robbed, shot early Saturday in Gert Town home, NOPD says
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Lafayette and Jacksonville fans ready for New Orleans Bowl, enjoying city's bars, hotels and...
Lafayette and Jacksonville fans ready for New Orleans Bowl, enjoying city's bars, hotels and cuisine