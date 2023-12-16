Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico has some cruise passengers bound for New Orleans preparing for what will be a rough day at sea on Saturday.

At least three ships are currently traversing the Gulf of Mexico bound for New Orleans, with two expecting to be in the middle of the Gulf on Saturday: the Carnival Glory and Norwegian Breakaway.

“I have not felt waves like this in any cruise I have ever been on,” said Rhode Island cruiser Lindsey Iacabbo who’s on deck 14 of the Norwegian Breakaway. “The ship is so big. You don’t think you’re going to feel that, but you do.”

Iacabbo said the water has already been choppy prior to even encountering the massive swells expected Saturday.

“When you are in choppy waters and there are a lot of waves, you feel the boat moving. We were playing pool in the bar last night and the pool balls were kind of doing their own thing on the pool table,” she said. “Logistically I’m not sure if we’re better off. We have a balcony room so we do have access to look outside and see the action so we’ll see what happens.”

Mallorie Hollingshead onboard the Carnival Glory already captured video of water splashing out the side of the pool deck.

“I’m sorry my camera may be rocking right now, it’s getting a little rough,” she said during the interview. “They had the pool and everything was blocked off and of course you can see the net and things over the pool to keep people from getting in.”

Hollingshead said the crew of the Glory have already warned passengers to be prepared for a rough day at sea.

“We’ll be excited to make it back to New Orleans and back on land that doesn’t move,” she said.

Both Hollingshead and Iacabbo said they have stocked up on Dramamine, an anti-nausea medication.

Hollingshead is staying on the second deck.

“Down here, although it’s rocky, it’s not nearly as bad as it is if you’re up higher,” she said. “I hope that Poseidon doesn’t knock on the window, but if he does, we’re going to make sure he stays out.”

Fox 8 meteorologist Amber Wheeler said the shallower waters of the Gulf combined with open space in the sea makes for a rough combination when dealing with a low-pressure system.

“There’s so much, what we call ‘fetch’ which is the amount of space that the wind can flow over the water and that can create even higher swells,” she said. “The Gulf is a little shallower, so these low pressure systems that form and the wind that comes from them, it’s going to be so much easier to slosh this water around.”

Fox 8 has reached out to both Carnival and Norwegian to ask about how ships prepare for incoming major waves and whether any injuries have been reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.