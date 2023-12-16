BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves through Saturday along a cold front

Localized heavy rainfall possible, Gulf low moves east of us
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front pushes storms through the area Saturday.

Showers start to move into the area ahead of the main line of rain around mid-morning. Temperatures will be highest at this time in the mid-60s.

Heavier rainfall and a few storms will begin to move into the area around midday, lasting through the early evening.

A few downpours could lead to a quick 1-2 inches of rain, leading to isolated street flooding.

The Gulf gale low we are tracking to the south will move out of the area as this cold front moves through, moving the marine threats out of the region. A Gale Warning is still in effect offshore through today for wind gusts up to 40 knots. Closer to the shore, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Sunday morning.

The coastal flooding threat for the east-facing shorelines will subside by the afternoon.

