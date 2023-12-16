BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms will move through Saturday

A cold front will bring a soggy Saturday afternoon
Rain and storms arrive for Saturday.
Rain and storms arrive for Saturday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will look drastically different than Sunday as a cold front will bring rain and storms.

The cold front will arrive Saturday and bring a line of rain and storms. Heavy rain is possibly at times but severe weather isn’t expected. The front should push through during the day and will be out by the late evening hours. There is a flood threat, but it remains low. Many areas could see 1-2″ of new rainfall.

The easterly winds are still bringing flooding concerns along eastern facing shorelines. The Coastal Flood Advisory continues into tomorrow morning.

We dry out for Sunday with sunny skies and highs returning to the low to mid 60s.

