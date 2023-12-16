Football, Fútbol, Food: Breaking down the LSU Tigers 2024 schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I breakdown the LSU 2024 football schedule, Manchester City free falling down the table in the English Premier League, and we have a possible opening date for Nobu downtown.

FOOTBALL

A few things will be different for the Tigers in 2024. First off, they end the season against Oklahoma, not Texas A&M or Arkansas. Secondly, two bye weeks this season.

Sept. 1 vs USC: Vegas baby!! Yes indeed, LSU will play the Trojans in Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend. This will be a matchup of the last two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately both will not be in the contest. USC is playing their first game as a member of the Big Ten.

Sept. 7 vs Nicholls: The Colonels are in the FCS playoffs with regularity under Tim Rebowe. Tigers continue to schedule in-state opponents, keeping the money in “The Boot.”

Sept. 14 at South Carolina: The Gamecocks produced a disappointing 2023 campaign with only five wins. USC will be a lot different next year without Spencer Rattler under center.

Sept. 21 vs UCLA: The school with the “sissy blue shirt” comes to Baton Rouge Week 4. Unlike 2021, I expect LSU to have much more success in this matchup.

Sept. 28 vs South Alabama: LSU will play all four of their non-conference games in September. Usually they schedule a weaker non-conference school in November, but not this time around.

Oct. 12 vs Ole Miss: The “Lane Train” makes a stop in Baton Rouge after the Tigers first bye week. I don’t foresee another, 55-49, game like I witnessed last year in Oxford.

Oct. 19 at Arkansas: The Razorbacks offense will be unrecognizable to the one in 2023. Bobby Petrino is the offensive coordinator in Fayetteville. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson is out, and coming in is Boise State transfer, Taylen Green.

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M: Last time LSU was in College Station, a 5-win Aggie team stormed the field after beating the Tigers. It was one of the saddest sites I’ve witnessed in-person covering football.

Nov. 9 vs Alabama: In 2022, LSU beat the Tide in an overtime thriller. This past season, Bama got payback thanks to a Jalen Milroe four touchdown performance. Can’t wait to see what will transpire in 2024 in this dynamite series.

Nov. 16 at Florida: The Gators have been underwhelming in two seasons with Billy Napier as the head coach. Will he even be on the sideline for this game late in the season.

Nov. 23 vs Vanderbilt: This is almost like a non-conference game. The Commodores are the doormat of the SEC.

Nov. 30 vs Oklahoma: The Sooners finish their first regular season in the SEC with a visit to Baton Rouge. This will be an intriguing matchup to close the curtain on the 2023 home schedule.

FÚTBOL

Last season, Manchester City captured the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.

This season appears to be diverging from last year’s success very quickly.

In the EPL, City had only five losses and five draws in a 38-game season. The last six matches this season for Man City, a win, four ties, and a loss.

Manchester City surrender a two-goal advantage, tie Crystal Palace at home, 2-2. Last six matches for City in EPL:



Chelsea: Tie

Liverpool: Tie

Tottenham: Tie

Aston Villa: Loss

Luton Town: Win

Crystal Palace: Tie — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 16, 2023

Yes, they’re still in the mix for trophies, but the firepower and drive is lacking this time around.

FOOD

We’re witnessing quite a restaurant revival at Harrah’s Casino.

They’ve added Emeril’s Brassiere, Nina’s Creole Cottage, Pizza Cake, and Bobby’s Burgers in the past year.

Next summer, it only gets better. One of the premier sushi restaurants in the world is coming, Nobu.

Nobu restaurant is set to open in late June of 2024. It will be in the first two floors of the newly created Caesars Hotel. The hotel will open Labor Day weekend.

If you’re a sushi lover, it’s a must to try Nobu. I visited the one in Las Vegas, and it was an epic sushi experience.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.