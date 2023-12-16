BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile escapee’s family urges him to surrender and says he’s not a safety risk

Kai Jefferson, 16, is accused of escaping juvenile custody and threatening to shoot a woman...
Kai Jefferson, 16, is accused of escaping juvenile custody and threatening to shoot a woman multiple times.(NOPD)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother and grandmother of an Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) escapee are urging him to turn himself in.

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Kai Jefferson on allegations he threatened a New Orleans East woman multiple times at gunpoint.

The family confirmed FOX 8 reported that Jefferson was in the juvenile system for auto burglaries, but his mother, Kelci Sturdivant, stressed he would not threaten anyone at gunpoint.

“I just don’t want them to think he’s a monster,” Sturdivant said.

Both Sturdivant and her mother, Darla Dufrene, said US Marshals came to their homes on Friday (12/15) looking for Jefferson.

They confirmed Jefferson stayed at the Boys Town in Gretna and ran away on March 13, 2023. They claimed he did so out of concern for his own well-being.

“As a child, he’s scared,” Sturdivant said.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Boys Town facility and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to verify those claims.

Dufrene urged Jefferson to turn himself in.

“Kai, turn yourself in baby. Do it the right way, because I’m going to protect him with every last breath in my body,” she said.

Both Dufrene and Sturdivant said he is not a threat to public safety and the OJJ has done little to recapture him.

The Jefferson Parish Office reported Jefferson as a runaway, not an escapee, earlier this year. It stated he was last seen on March 13, 2023. The exact timing of the post is unclear.

The post does state Jefferson’s last known location was the same block as the Boys Town halfway house.

The OJJ confirmed a warrant was issued for Jefferson on March 14, 2023.

Neither the OJJ nor the JPSO announced Jefferson as an escapee and both agencies have cited state law in declining to provide more information on the case.

The OJJ has faced mounting pressure to change its escapee reporting policies.

