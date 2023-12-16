BBB Accredited Business
Pregnant woman shot Friday in Michoud area, NOPD says

A woman nine months' pregnant was shot twice Friday afternoon (Dec. 15) at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Alcee Fortier Boulevard, New Orleans police said.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pregnant woman was shot twice while getting into a vehicle Friday (Dec. 15) in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the woman is nine months’ pregnant and was shot in her stomach and arm. Police said the victim was “stable” when hospitalized, but provided no information on the condition of her unborn child.

According to the NOPD, the 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were entering a vehicle at 3:40 p.m., near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Alcee Fortier Boulevard, when gunfire rang out. Police said the woman was struck twice but her companion was not hit or injured.

The victim was driven to New Orleans East hospital by private vehicle, then later transferred by New Orleans EMS ambulance to the trauma center at University Medical Center.

No suspect description nor motive for the shooting was shared by police.

