BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K

This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.(RAGO/WRIGHT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.

The bottle-shaped design features a swirling pattern, blown with translucent red and opaque seafoam green glass.

The woman said she noticed the vase immediately, recognizing markings that indicate it was made in Italy, from high-end Murano glass.

She shared photos of it in a Facebook group where members identified it as a product of the famed Italian glassworks company Venini.

Experts then confirmed the piece’s authenticity.

The vase was initially valued between $30,000 and $50,000 but sold for more than double the top estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly disclosed but they are described as an “esteemed collector.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday

Latest News

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A woman nine months' pregnant was shot twice Friday afternoon (Dec. 15) at the intersection of...
Pregnant woman shot Friday in Michoud area, NOPD says
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university